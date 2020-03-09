Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) CFO Buys $15,550.00 in Stock

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) CFO Brett A. Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $15,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,341.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE ALEX traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $15.44. 635,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALEX. ValuEngine upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

