Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Alleghany worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y traded down $68.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $605.31. 5,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $787.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $781.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $600.23 and a 12 month high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

