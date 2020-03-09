Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells $32,760.00 in Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,157.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.76. 147,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,511. The stock has a market cap of $614.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.40. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $38.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth $385,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABTX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

