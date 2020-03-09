Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MDRX. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $7.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $12.02.

In other news, CEO Paul Black acquired 33,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $243,913.26. Also, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

