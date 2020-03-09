Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BATS VMOT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 33,300 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.