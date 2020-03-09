Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,164 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Alphabet worth $621,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $62.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,236.37. 175,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,787. The stock has a market cap of $906.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,455.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,321.98. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

