Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,523.89.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $64.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,231.00. 62,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,453.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,321.72. The firm has a market cap of $826.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

