AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,324 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 62,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cfra lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

NYSE CNP traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.32. 1,875,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,555,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.