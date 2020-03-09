AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,690 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,368. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

In related news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

