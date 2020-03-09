AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,464 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,149,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,463,000 after buying an additional 154,934 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $299,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. First Analysis downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.35.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $5.35 on Monday, hitting $93.25. 40,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,209. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.81. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

