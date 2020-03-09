AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 58,875 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1,057.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58,875 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 126.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,089,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,492,000 after buying an additional 127,875 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 36,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 392,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,990. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CSX Co. has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

