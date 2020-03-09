AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,533 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $104,719,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 627,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,026,000 after purchasing an additional 502,479 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $33,926,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,822. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

