AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 371.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 39,008 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants accounts for approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,478. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average is $115.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

