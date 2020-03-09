AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.