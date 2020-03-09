AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 156.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,443. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

