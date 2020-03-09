AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of USB traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.46. 28,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375,093. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

