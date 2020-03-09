AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 332.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,527 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $2.07 on Monday, hitting $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 196,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,256. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

