AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 21,500 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1,181.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 162.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.71.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.92. 8,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.64. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

