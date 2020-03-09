AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 34,601 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,601 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Unum Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,457,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,325,000 after purchasing an additional 120,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,073,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,893,000 after acquiring an additional 127,469 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,060,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,936,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 852,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 74,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

