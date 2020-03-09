AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 6,349 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $815,274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,796,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $677,245,000 after buying an additional 107,813 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,430,000 after buying an additional 90,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.47. 103,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,939. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

