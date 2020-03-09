AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 182.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 60,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 114,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in CME Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 716,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 419.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME traded down $8.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.95. The stock had a trading volume of 82,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.56. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,990 shares of company stock worth $9,964,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.