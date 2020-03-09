AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 139.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,207 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 996,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,834,000 after purchasing an additional 81,576 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.43. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.81.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

