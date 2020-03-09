AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 201,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,867,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 533,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $3,594,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.95.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $18.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,838. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.30 and its 200 day moving average is $271.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

