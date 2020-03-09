AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $12.01 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 507.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 1.0% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $12,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.66. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $72.17 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.816 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

