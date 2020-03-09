AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 513.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,058 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,177 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 1.0% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 709,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $2,650,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after buying an additional 985,612 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,160. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

