AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $13.52 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2,481.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,206 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,321 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Oracle by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in Oracle by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,521,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,550,000 after buying an additional 1,513,450 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $622,218,000 after buying an additional 972,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.23. 655,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,312,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

