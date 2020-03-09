AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,958 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in SBA Communications by 109.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 23.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total transaction of $604,957.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,661. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,141 shares of company stock valued at $29,165,547. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $16.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,003. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.80 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.90. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.50 and a fifty-two week high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

