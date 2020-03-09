AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,270,000. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $371,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.62. 198,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $97,321.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,604 shares in the company, valued at $11,710,589.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $1,724,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,040 shares of company stock valued at $75,858,848. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

