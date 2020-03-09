AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

MSI stock traded down $8.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.57. 6,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $135.97 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

