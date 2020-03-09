AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 363.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,480 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85,241 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after purchasing an additional 588,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,111,000 after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,419,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,906,000 after acquiring an additional 310,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $4.04 on Monday, reaching $90.00. 12,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,219. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average of $93.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,277 shares of company stock valued at $17,046,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

