AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,405 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,550,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,269 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,739,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,681,000 after acquiring an additional 106,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,672,000 after acquiring an additional 589,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.42.

UPS traded down $4.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.82. 228,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,479. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

