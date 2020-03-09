AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,432 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,367,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 154,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,466,916. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,343 shares of company stock worth $4,346,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

