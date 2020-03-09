AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 213.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 0.7% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.64 on Monday, hitting $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 842,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,332,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,202 shares of company stock valued at $28,521,767 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

