AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 303.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,799 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.71.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,001. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $72.42 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

