AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1,044.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,367 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 99.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,397. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4811 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

