AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 308.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,885 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

EQR traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.37. 502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.