AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 110.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.35.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.10. 23,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.76. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

