AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,725 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 475,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,737,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 98,313 shares during the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 138,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,529. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.6772 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.