AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,857 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,077 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems accounts for 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.11. 4,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at $36,982,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $1,134,520.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,328.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

