AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,910 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $5.54 on Monday, hitting $93.52. 316,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,251,963. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average of $111.18. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

