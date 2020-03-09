AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,618 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.37. 24,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.00. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

