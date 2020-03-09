AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,420 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,300,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

