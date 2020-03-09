AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,006 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 108.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares during the period. Henry Schein accounts for about 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 397.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Bank of America downgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

