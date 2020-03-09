AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,560 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 297.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,560 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 482.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,612 shares of company stock worth $1,476,720. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,366. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.58. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

