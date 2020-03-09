AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,910 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 57.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.86. 116,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $68.96 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

