AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,404,000 after purchasing an additional 97,232 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded down $10.34 on Monday, reaching $301.00. 510,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,706. The stock has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $216.22 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.