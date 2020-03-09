AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 70,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 796.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 67,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 808,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,592,390. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

