AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 18,872 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,872 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.26. 2,050,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,954,274. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.44. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.27.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

