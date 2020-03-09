AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,516 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Paychex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,119 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Paychex by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,854,000 after purchasing an additional 274,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,941. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.52. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

