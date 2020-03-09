AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 31,179 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,179 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.09. 13,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,172. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

